SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.29 EPS

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.29), RTT News reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $171.00. 574,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.32 and its 200-day moving average is $219.16. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total value of $270,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,425. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

