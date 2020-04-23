Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Earns Media Impact Rating of -1.83

Headlines about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a coverage optimism score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWCH. ValuEngine upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of Switch stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 1,318,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 218.15 and a beta of 0.42. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Switch’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,016,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,576 shares of company stock worth $7,336,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

