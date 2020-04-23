Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,340,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,848,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,002,000 after buying an additional 86,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after acquiring an additional 951,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 1,139,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,048,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

