Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

NYSE SNV opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

