SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.98.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.75. 8,693,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,718. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. SYSCO has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SYSCO will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 20.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 8.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

