Systemax (SYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.07 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Systemax to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SYX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.18. 1,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $654.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.45. Systemax has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

