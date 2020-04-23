Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $91.65.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

In related news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $3,796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $234,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,338,506. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

