Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,723 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 122,994 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.07% of Tapestry worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 679.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 168,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,565,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.95.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

