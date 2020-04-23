Tapestry (TPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Tapestry has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.15-2.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.15-2.25 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. 79,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,932. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

