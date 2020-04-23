Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 186.31 ($2.45).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.44. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 160.34.

In related news, insider Robert Noel purchased 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02). Also, insider Jennie Daly purchased 119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £127.70 ($167.98) per share, with a total value of £15,196.30 ($19,989.87).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.