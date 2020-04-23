TD Securities Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$60.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

MRU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Metro from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of TSE MRU traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55. Metro has a 1-year low of C$47.88 and a 1-year high of C$61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.89.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. Analysts predict that Metro will post 3.3799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.