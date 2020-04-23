TD Securities Lowers Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $18.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KMI. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,866,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697,966. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,599,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,245,000 after acquiring an additional 185,041 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 240,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,281 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 44.1% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 340,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 104,300 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

