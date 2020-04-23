TechnipFMC (FTI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.30. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/1/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

3/26/2020 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – TechnipFMC was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

3/18/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – TechnipFMC was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – TechnipFMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – TechnipFMC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.87. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after buying an additional 409,097 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

