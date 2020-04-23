Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Teck Resources earned a news sentiment score of -4.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.