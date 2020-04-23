Teladoc Health (TDOC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TDOC traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.66. The stock had a trading volume of 789,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $189.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.99 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,760.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

