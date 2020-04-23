Telcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $239,668.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Telcoin has traded up 46.3% against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $239,668.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.04376734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00065458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00037156 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013404 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

TEL is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.