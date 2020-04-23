Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Buy

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GJNSY stock remained flat at $$18.51 during trading on Thursday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. It operates through General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, and Pension segments. The company offers various insurance products, including motor vehicles, property, leisure, and accident and health insurance products, as well as insurance products in the areas of liability, agriculture, coastal and marine/transport, and defined contribution scheme; and life and pet insurance products.

