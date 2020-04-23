Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Tops $6.14 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.46 or 0.00072331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $2.29 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.75 or 0.02608069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00215215 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,214,738 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,125,882 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.