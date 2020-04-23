Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $41.58 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.