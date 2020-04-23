Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TER. Deutsche Bank raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

NYSE TER traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $61.20. 2,608,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,228. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

