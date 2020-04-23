Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teranga Gold in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Cormark has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Teranga Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Teranga Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teranga Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

TSE TGZ opened at C$10.39 on Thursday. Teranga Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.97 and a twelve month high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -33.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.63.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$140.36 million during the quarter.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

