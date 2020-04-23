Tether (USDT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56.53 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013347 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Sistemkoin, TDAX and Instant Bitex. Tether has a total market cap of $6.40 billion and $56.53 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.02607344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00215353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00051286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 6,998,318,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,361,032,509 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Binance, OOOBTC, Huobi, IDAX, LBank, BitMart, ZB.COM, MBAex, CoinTiger, OKEx, QBTC, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, BitForex, DragonEX, Kraken, FCoin, IDCM, Bit-Z, Liqui, Poloniex, Gate.io, Coinut, EXX, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Bibox, B2BX, BtcTurk, TOPBTC, Exmo, Trade By Trade, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, Kryptono, UEX, DigiFinex, TDAX, BigONE, Cobinhood and Iquant. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

