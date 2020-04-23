Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Lowered to $20.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $20.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. 139,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $17,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,081,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 228,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 154,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.