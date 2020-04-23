Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.4% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 839,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.46. 5,373,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,180. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 55.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

