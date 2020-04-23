Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,556. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

