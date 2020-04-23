Textron (TXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.50-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.50-3.70 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Textron alerts:

NYSE:TXT opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.