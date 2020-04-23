TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Given $22.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $22.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TFS Financial an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.74. 3,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.48. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

