Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 89,772 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2,197.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 38,221,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,865,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

