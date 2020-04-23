Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.31 on Thursday, reaching $285.33. 4,417,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,310. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.10 and a 200 day moving average of $269.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

