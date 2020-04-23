Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 35,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Crown by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 167,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 97,340 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Crown by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

CCK stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.33. 938,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 4.24%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

