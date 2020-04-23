Thompson Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $110.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.