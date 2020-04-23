Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 46,985 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $42,426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $18,261,000.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 12,378,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,098,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

