Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,807 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.46. 23,937,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,834,133. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

