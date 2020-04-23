Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,526 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 278,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 44,676 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $220,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 193.0% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DFS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,533. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.