THORChain Trading 13% Higher This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. THORChain has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and $247,116.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001581 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.02631367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00215437 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00057842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,182,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

