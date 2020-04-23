ThoreNext Reaches Market Cap of $47.41 Million (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00029374 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $47.41 million and $7,629.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.46 or 0.02621849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00215303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

