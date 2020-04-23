Tiaa Fsb Sells 16,861 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 14,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,419,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,657,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

