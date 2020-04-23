Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes Acquires 2,771 Shares

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,547.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,257,467 shares in the company, valued at $43,351,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,771 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $14,575.46.

On Friday, April 17th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,795 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $14,953.25.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,795 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $14,450.15.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,477 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $14,019.82.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,954 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $26,107.58.

On Friday, April 3rd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,056 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $20,726.16.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,028 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $10,565.88.

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,028 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $10,687.56.

On Thursday, March 26th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,578 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $18,605.60.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,578 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $20,251.48.

Shares of TIPT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,823. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. Tiptree Inc has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $208.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TIPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tiptree by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tiptree by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Tiptree by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

