Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.35). Titan International posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

TWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th.

Shares of Titan International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 834,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.63%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Cowger bought 42,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $70,126.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Titan International by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.