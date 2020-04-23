TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on TIVO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of TIVO stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TiVo has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.07.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. TiVo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TiVo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TiVo by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TiVo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,046,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TiVo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of TiVo by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

