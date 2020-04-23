TOKPIE Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $70,357.68 and approximately $203.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000086 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001644 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

