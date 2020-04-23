Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

