Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.33. 5,151,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,898,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

