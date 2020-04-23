Tompkins Financial Corp Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 506.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.52. The company has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

