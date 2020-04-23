Total Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Total Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.94% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $26,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAGG. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 379.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 129,450 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 207,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,252,000.

JAGG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 136,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,327. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

