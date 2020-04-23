Total Investment Management Inc. Has $38.91 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Total Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up 11.0% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 7.46% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $38,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,091,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,990. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $81.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

