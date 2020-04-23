TouchCon (TOC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,116.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, TouchCon has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Mercatox. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $417,181.85 and $3,116.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TouchCon

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org.

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

