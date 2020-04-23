Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,071 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the typical volume of 1,705 put options.

In related news, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

