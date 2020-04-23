Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 891% compared to the average volume of 479 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 545,858 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 527,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 139,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 7,238,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,249. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

UEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

