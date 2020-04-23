Traders Purchase Large Volume of Immunomedics Call Options (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,564 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,282 call options.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,548,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,407. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Immunomedics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Immunomedics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Immunomedics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

